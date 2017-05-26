Laughing Squid

How David Fincher Utilizes Complex Visual Effects to Seamlessly Capture the Smallest of Details

Filmmaker Kristian Williams who is also known as “kaptainkristian” took a look at the films of David Fincher and the manner he utilizes complex visual effects to capture even the smallest of details. Using examples from such films as Gone Girl, Fight Club , Zodiac, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Williams showed exactly how Fincher seamlessly employed hidden CGI effects in plain sight.

Fincher uses these CG techniques to bring depth to the storytelling like illustrating a city’s transition into a new era through the construction of a landmark or building tension through eerily precise framing and virtual camera movement. It’s all in service of the story.

