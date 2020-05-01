How Crystal Head Vodka Skull Bottles Are Made

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Crystal Head Vodka shared how their iconic skull bottles are made. In 2007, artist and co-founder John Alexander designed the bottle, which was inspired by co-founder Dan Akroyd‘s vision of 13 crystal skulls. Italian manufacturer Bruni Glass brought the design to life. The entire process took almost two years before the spirit made its debut in the United States.

Dan Aykroyd and John Alexander wanted the opportunity to get closer to the myth of the 13 crystal skulls. After more than two years in development, their moment finally arrived. When their glass depiction of a head was complete, Milan-based manufacturer Bruni Glass declared it to be a bottle of unsurpassed complexity and quality.

via The Awesomer