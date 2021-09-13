How Beautifully Buttery Croissants Are Made in France

Food Insider correspondent Claudia Romeo visited with a respected baker Frédéric Roy at his celebrated shop Boulangerie Roy Le Capitole in Nice, France. Roy amiably explained to Romeo how he makes his beautifully crispy and chewy croissants. He sticks to the very traditional French manner of using lots of butter and lots of time to ensure that each and every croissant is perfect.

