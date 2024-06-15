How Specific Breeds of Cats and Dogs Would Dress Themselves According to Their Personality

The Maitrix quite amusingly imagined how both cats and dogs would dress themselves if they could. Using a faux-David Attenborough voice, the narrator verbally matched the elaborate styles according to the general personality and behavior of each breed.

How would different breeds of cats dress themselves? It’s a question you all have been asking after taking a look at the various way that dog breeds might dress themselves in our previous episodes.