How Regulation Weight Bowling Pins Are Made

A 2015 episode of the British series How It’s Made took a look at the exacting process behind making regulation weight bowling pins. They took their cameras onto the factory floor to document how carefully weighed blocks of wood are transformed into the iconically familiar shape in such a very short period of time.

The sports international governing body dictates very strict and precise specifications for pin manufacturing, to ensure pins worldwide react uniformly to the ball as dictated. …Bowling pins crafted from wood slabs in just 40 minutes plus additional curing time. That’s impressive.

