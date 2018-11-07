Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Regulation Weight Bowling Pins Are Made

by at on

Making Bowling Pins

A 2015 episode of the British series How It’s Made took a look at the exacting process behind making regulation weight bowling pins. They took their cameras onto the factory floor to document how carefully weighed blocks of wood are transformed into the iconically familiar shape in such a very short period of time.

The sports international governing body dictates very strict and precise specifications for pin manufacturing, to ensure pins worldwide react uniformly to the ball as dictated. …Bowling pins crafted from wood slabs in just 40 minutes plus additional curing time. That’s impressive.

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP