How Animals Use Camouflage to Fool the Eyes of Predators and Prey

In an illusory episode of the PBS series Be Smart, host Dr. Joe Hanson explains how animals use camouflage to fool their prey, using color, shape, and shades in order hide in plain sight.

Camouflage is nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the secret to winning this game is all in the brain. By studying the masters of disguise, we can see how they trick the brain to make themselves invisible — and what this can teach us about how other animals see and perceive the world