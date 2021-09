How Animals Might Run If They Were Human

Comedian Daniel LaBelle (previously) quite amusingly showed how animals might run if they were human. Included in his demonstration were the waddles of a duck and penguin, the gallop of a horse, the sprint of a cheetah, the cautious movements of a deer, the eager stride of a dog, the delicate pad of a housecat, the hop of a kangaroo, and the very, very, very slow pace of a sloth.

How I imagine different animals would run if they were human.