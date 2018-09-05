A Demonstration of How an Upper Class Gentleman in the 18th Century Would Get Dressed in the Morning

A fascinating video from National Liverpool Museums offers a view into the past with a comprehensive demonstration showing the specific order involved in the process of getting an 18th Century upper class gentleman got dressed for the day. This process is very similar to our previous post showing how an 18th Century working woman would get dressed.

A gentleman gets dressed in the fashion of 18th century. He puts on his clothes, with help in a particular order, including a full shirt with voluminous sleeves, stockings, breeches, waistcoat, cravat, shoes, neck stock, coat, wig and accessories.