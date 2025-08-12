How Alcohol Affects the Human Body

The incredibly insightful animated video series Kurzgesagt looks at how alcohol affects the human body, noting that while it makes people feel uplifted and confident, there’s a lot of autonomic disruption going on behind the scenes.

And the effects are not only internal. Alcohol is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths due to illness, injury, blackouts, and crime. Yet, despite these risks, people seem to be enjoying alcohol more than ever.

Alcohol kills more people each year than wars, terrorism, homicides, and car accidents combined. It destroys bodies, relationships, and lives. Yet we toast with it at weddings, sip it at parties, and unwind with it after work. Why do we cling to something so harmful?