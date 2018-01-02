How Ongoing Competition Between Airlines Affects the Cost of a Flight

It’s all about competition. Different routes of the same distance cost different amounts generally not because they cost different amounts to operate, but because of how much the competitors are charging. This is part of why flights into small airports are so expensive—because they lack competition. …In all, the truth is that prices reflect what people will pay and so people will pay what flights are priced.

In a high-flying episode of his informative series, Wendover Productions explained the science behind the cost of airline flights, the cheapest days to fly, the different codes used in pricing and how the constant competition within the industry has caused airlines to lower their prices, particularly at larger airports.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!