Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

HoverGlide, An Ingenious Floating Backpack That Constantly Shifts Weight on a Rail as the Wearer Moves

by at on

HoverGlide

The HoverGlide is an ingenious backpack that constantly balances the interior load, making it seem lighter than it is. This balance is achieved with a sturdy rail upon which the contents float up or down, depending on how the wearer is moving. The idea was born out of a military request and now Dr. Lawrence Rome, the inventor of the HoverGlide, is currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring four different versions of these bags to the public.

Reduce impact forces of walking or running by up to 86% with one of the biggest backpack innovations in decades! …Suspended Load Technology (SLT), which allows the carried load to seamlessly move up and down with respect to the person walking or running. This keeps the load at a constant height with respect to the ground.

HoverGlide Backpack

The Trekker

The Tactical

The commuter

via Geekologie



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP