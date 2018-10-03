HoverGlide, An Ingenious Floating Backpack That Constantly Shifts Weight on a Rail as the Wearer Moves

The HoverGlide is an ingenious backpack that constantly balances the interior load, making it seem lighter than it is. This balance is achieved with a sturdy rail upon which the contents float up or down, depending on how the wearer is moving. The idea was born out of a military request and now Dr. Lawrence Rome, the inventor of the HoverGlide, is currently raising funds through Kickstarter to bring four different versions of these bags to the public.

Reduce impact forces of walking or running by up to 86% with one of the biggest backpack innovations in decades! …Suspended Load Technology (SLT), which allows the carried load to seamlessly move up and down with respect to the person walking or running. This keeps the load at a constant height with respect to the ground.

via Geekologie