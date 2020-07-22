Laughing Squid

A Limited Edition Pairing Featuring a Box of House Wine Rosé and White Cheddar Cheez-It Crackers

In celebration of National Cheese and Wine Day 2020, Cheez-It partnered up with Walla Walla, Washington vintner House Wine to create a simple yet ingenious limited edition pairing package that features a beautiful boxed Rosé and lovely Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers by its side. This tasty all-in-one package travels easily, yet is perfect for a socially distant night in.

This refreshing combo is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club, or night in with your favorite reality series. Made with 100% real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair perfectly with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine Rose – all in one convenient package.

This pairing will be available through the House Wine website at 2 pm EST on Thursday, July 23.

