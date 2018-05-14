A Desperate Realtor Tries to Negotiate the Sale of a House That Has a Goblin Living Under the Stairs

In an amusing sketch by Jack and Dean, a young couple who are being shown a house that was for sale, decided to make an offer. The real estate agent was very eager to accept the offer, when they all heard a noise coming from under the stairs. After a bit of protestation by the agent, the couple discovered a goblin living there. In one last desperate attempt to make the sale, the agent made a deal that was quickly betrayed in spectacular fashion.

That is a goblin that lives under the stairs. Does that affect your decision in any way?