A Spicy Vintage Havana Style Cover of the Classic Eagles Song ‘Hotel California’
Postmodern Jukebox accompanied talented showman Rogelio Douglas Jr. in a spicy cover of the classic Eagles song “Hotel California” in the style of a vintage performance at El Tropicana in Havana. This distinctive style was further enhanced by Afro-Cuban percussionist Giovanni Rodriguez and drummer Petar Janjic, plus a lovely round of salsa with guest Miss Sunny Holiday.
