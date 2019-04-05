An External Soundtrack Stalks Unhappy Couple Until a Decision is Made in Hot Chip’s ‘Hungry Child’ Video

In the brilliantly executed music video written and directed by Saman Kesh for the Hot Chip song “Hungry Child”, a constantly arguing couple named Phil (Martin Starr) and Kristi (Milana Vayntrub) find themselves subjected to an external, uncontrollable soundtrack that follows them wherever they go.

The soundtrack plays on the street, in the car and even in their couples therapy office. The counselor suggests that they listen to the words of the song, which starts another fight. It’s only when Phil and Kristi arrive home that they realize that a decision about their toxic relationship has to be made.

