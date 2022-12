Horse Gallops Across Field to Say Hello to Black Cat

A happy horse galloped across the field to say hello to a black cat sitting on the corral fence. The two lovingly bumped their noses and rubbed against each other, showing that they were the best of friends despite the disparity of their sizes and species.

I don’t need to call the horse in, the cat does it for me.

This is not as unusual as it seems. Horses and cats always seem to get along swimmingly whenever they are close to one another. Here are other examples.