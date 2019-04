In January 2016, a beautiful rescued horse named Murphy gave into his musical urges, sidled up to the electric piano and plunked out a few high notes with his mouth before sweeping his magnificent nose across the keyboard. Murphy wound up playing an unintentional but rather funky eclectic jazz tune.

Murphy was rescued from the doggers pens about a year ago totally unhandled… He has since become our little star… He sure is a character…

