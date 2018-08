While out walking with his young human, an elegant black horse caught the sight of a plastic statue that looked exactly like him, but on a much smaller scale. The horse sidled up to the statue and began sniffing and chuffing as he became more and more infatuated with smaller twin. The horse was so vehemently attentive that the neighbor who owned the statue was concerned for the horse’s well being.

It’s kind of plastic, just so you know it’s not real. Make sure he doesn’t hurt his eye.