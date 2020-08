Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Artist Sew Beautifulx creates absolutely gorgeous, colorful hoop embroidered landscape scenes look as beautiful as the real thing. The artist depicts beautiful sunsets, flowing waterfalls, big, billowy clouds, flowering fields, and towering trees gleaming the sunlight with thread alone.

Embroidery Artist …Specialises in hand stitched wall hangings …UK based

A number of these embroidered landscapes are available for sale through the Sew Beautifulx Etsy shop.

via DeMilked