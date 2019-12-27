Embroidery of Homer Simpson Backing Into Bushes

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Self-described introvert Rayna of Hermit Girl Creations created a wonderfully lush, circular embroidery of a sneaky Homer Simpson backing into the bushes as he tries to subtly disappear from view. The scene comes from the 1994 episode of The Simpsons entitled “Homer Loves Flanders”.

Rayna stated that she “enjoys stitching pop culture and cartoons”.

I’m Rayna, the creator behind Hermit Girl Creations. I am an introverted, self-taught embroiderer. I enjoy stitching to serial killer documentaries. When I’m not stitching I am most likely playing a board game. I enjoy

Rayna’s other work, including more of The Simpsons , can be purchased through her Etsy Store.

Here’s the original scene from the 1994 episode.

The meme became so popular that it even made an appearance on a recent episode of The Simpsons.

via Boing Boing