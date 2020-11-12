Homemade Pies That Feature Pop Culture Themes

Food Artist Devoney Scarfe creates absolutely scrumptious pies that are wonderfully detailed with themes from books, films, television, and other pop culture resources. Scarfe, who had done elaborate cakes in the past, began her pie journey during the COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand, in order to both ward off the boredom and to feed her family.

Scarfe told Gourmet Traveller that this all came about accidentally.

I made it my mission to make the blind bake the perfect crust and it spiraled from there.

