Canadian Food Truck Vendor Uses a Hockey Stick to Deliver Poutine to Customer at a Safe Distance

When cyclist Chris Cull went out with his son to get poutine from a food truck, he captured the very Canadian moment when the vendor brought out his bagged order at the end of a hockey stick in order to maintain a safe distance for all involved. Cull thought this amusing event would cheer people up.

I shared this tweet to try and give people a reason to smile through these difficult times. Thank you all for making that happen!


