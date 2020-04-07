Canadian Food Truck Vendor Uses a Hockey Stick to Deliver Poutine to Customer at a Safe Distance

Poutine delivered on a hockey stick to maintain social distancing is the most Canadian thing you will see today. #Inspire #Canada #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/n2G4dM54ku — Chris Cull (@inspire_canada) April 6, 2020

When cyclist Chris Cull went out with his son to get poutine from a food truck, he captured the very Canadian moment when the vendor brought out his bagged order at the end of a hockey stick in order to maintain a safe distance for all involved. Cull thought this amusing event would cheer people up.