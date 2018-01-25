The Heartwarming History of Sriracha Chili Sauce and the Humble Wishes of the Man Who Created It

When once asked why he was seemingly so against maximizing profits on his product, a frustrated Tran reiterated that his only goal is to sell hot sauce to those who want it, and that businesses that approach him ‘are never interested in the product, only in the profits’ ….he has no interest in making business deals with them, regardless of how much money it might make him. …his simple dream ‘was never to become a billionaire.’ But rather, ‘to make enough fresh chili sauce so that everyone who wants Huy Fong can have it’. Nothing more.

In a heartwarming episode of Today I Found Out , host Simon Whistler explained the origins and history of the legendary Sriracha chili sauce by Huy Fong Foods , the origins of the iconic rooster on the bottle, the number of knockoffs being made by big companies due to a lack of trademark, despite an unchanging market price and multiple offers to buy the company that were turned down due to the humble wishes of the man who created the chili sauce.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!