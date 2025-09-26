An Amusing Animated History of Bicycle Engineering

Math aficionado Beau Janzen created an amusing yet informative animation about the history of bicycle engineering. He began with the original fixies and Penny Farthings before moving onto the use of gears and derailleurs that come standard modern day bicycles.

This video explores some of the challenges in designing early bicycles and how concepts such as wheel circumferences, gear ratios, and torque were used to solve problems.

He looked this bicycle evolution as a lesson in persevering.

The story also shows how creativity and engineering don’t follow a linear path. Seeing novel solutions, failed experiments, and missed opportunities give us a great framework to inspire us and guide us through new problems.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk