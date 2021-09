Hiking 2,000 Miles of the Famous Appalachian Trail Condensed Into a Wonderous Four Minute Timelapse

Dino Inc. captured remarkable footage of hiking the 2,000 miles of the Appalachian trail and then condensed it into a wondrous four minute timelapse. The timelapse includes the gorgeous natural wonders of the famous trail along with the small towns and the roads along the way.

Appalachian Trail Thru Hike

via Digg