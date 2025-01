A Long Twisty High Speed Hot Wheels Track That Starts Inside a House and Ends Up in a Park

BRUTALMENACE created an incredibly long and twisty high speed Hot Wheels track that runs through the house, out the back door, and into a park. The car finally crashed in the grass and ran smack dab into a tree. This exciting run was capture on a Insta360 GO 3S camera.

Today’s Video is. CRAZY Hot Wheels car track throughout my house, backyard and ends at the park.

