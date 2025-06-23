The Clever Illusions That Jim Henson Used to Hide the Bodies of Muppet Puppeteers In Outdoor Shots

Movie essayist Alex Boucher explained the clever illusions and technology that Jim Henson and his talented team used to hide the bodies of the puppeteers operating Muppets, particularly in outdoor shots. This included using mirrors, remote-control items, and strategic positioning with the use of monitors.

The illusions that have baffled me for years is when muppets go outside when they seem to break free from their puppeteers and become little sentient creatures….These movies were released before CGI was ubiquitous. These are in-camera effects. What you see is what they shot, so how did they do it? How does a Muppet sit on a bench, drive, bike, walk or cross the street?

The first outdoor test for The Muppet Movie took place in 1979 with Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz).

Henson wanted to take the puppets out of the box and into the real world to find out if this would work. Director James Frolley brought Jim Henson and Frank Oz to the British countryside for an improvised test.

The 1979 Muppet Camera Test

