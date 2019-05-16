Hershey’s Redesigns Their Iconic Milk Chocolate Bar For First Time 125 Years to Include 25 Different Emojis

For the first time in its 125 year history, The Hershey Company has redesigned its iconic milk chocolate bar to incorporate modern times. This new design has 25 different emojis (including the poop emoji) that are printed directly onto the chocolate. The company held a number of focus groups from which they learned that parents and kids wanted the chocolate bars to be fun, especially since they are made to break apart and share the pieces with others.

The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will feature 25 of the most popular emojis across six different emoji packaging designs – all designed to collect, share and eat. The new bars are set to launch this summer, nationwide, for a limited time only in both standard size and snack size bars.

These whimsical candy bars will be available for purchase during summer 2019.