‘Heroes’ Feast: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cookbook’ With Recipes for 80 Game Inspired Dishes

Author Michael Witwer, filmmaker Kyle Newman, and game historian Jon Peterson have collectively written Heroes’ Feast, an official Dungeons & Dragons cookbook that features 80 fantastic recipes that are inspired by the game. The recipe chapters are marked by race specific cuisines that include Human, Elven, Dwarven, and Hafling. There are also sections for “Uncommon Cuisine” and “Elixirs and Ales”.

With this book, you can prepare dishes delicate enough to dine like elves and their drow cousins or hearty enough to feast like a dwarven clan or an orcish horde. All eighty dishes—developed by a professional chef—are delicious, easy to prepare, and composed of wholesome ingredients readily found in our world.

The book is available for pre-order with the release date of October 27, 2020.