In 2014, trophygeek posted wonderful sped-up footage showing a herd of hungry goats that consumed an overgrown lawn in San Francisco over the course of six days.

San Francisco allows its citizens to use the grazing services of hircine guests.

Goats can…be temporarily allowed on public projects for weed clearing and fire hazard abatement activities by special permit with the agency landowner.

Here’s an amusing version of the herd’s progress that goes twice as fast.

