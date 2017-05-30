A Herd of Excited Elephants Rush Across the Park to Greet a Newly Arrived Orphaned Baby Elephant

A herd of very excited elephants at the amazing Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand rushed to greet the sanctuary’s newest arrival, a young male calf named Dok Geaw who was calling out to them. The elated pachyderms reached through Dok Geaw’s pen with their trunks to caress him and let him know that he was welcome.

Watch a whole herd run to greet a new rescued baby elephant “Dok Geaw” at Elephant Nature Park. Dok Gaew is one year and nine months old, he orphan baby elephant.

