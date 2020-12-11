World’s Longest Beetle Pretends to Be a Helicopter

German insect enthusiast and breeder Adrian Kozakiewicz of Insecthaus (previously), gently picked up a surprisingly cooperative, giant Hercules beetle (which is a form of rhinoceros beetle) by the thoracic horn to get the insect’s wings going. The giant beetle complied and the noisy flutter made it sound as if a helicopter was flying overhead.

Largest Beetle in the World Dynastes hercules, hercules Fly like a Helicopter!

This particular species of rhinoceros beetle, Dynastes hercules, is the longest extant beetle in the world.