Herbie Hancock Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Wife Gigi at a Concert While His Baby Grandson Pushes Buttons

During a performance at the Hollywood Bowl, legendary musician Herbie Hancock sang “Happy Birthday” to Gigi, his beloved wife of 53 years, with their grandson Dru in his arms. While the elder Hancock was the star, Dru really stole the show when he began pushing all sorts of buttons on his grandfather’s keyboard.

Happy Birthday Gigi! Here’s a little birthday greeting from the Hollywood Bowl last night with Herbie’s grandson, Dru! pic.twitter.com/8a0BZ1ivgO — Herbie Hancock (@herbiehancock) September 27, 2021