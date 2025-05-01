90 Year Old Herb Alpert Talks About His 1965 Song ‘Ladyfingers’ Going Viral on TikTok 60 Years Later

The incredibly talented maestro Herb Alpert spoke with Anthony Mason of CBS Mornings about the success of his 2024 album 50, his 90th birthday, his joy in performing, and how his song “Ladyfingers” from the 1965 album Whipped Cream & Other Delights is going viral on TikTok 60 years after its release.

Jazz icon Herb Alpert is back on stage with a new Tijuana Brass for the first time in 40 years as he celebrates his milestone birthday and the 60th anniversary of his hit album.

Alpert Performing in 2025 With The Tijuana Brass Band

