Henry Rollins and Cyndi Lauper Perform a Timely Duet of the Black Flag Protest Song ‘Rise Above’

As part of the annual Home For The Holidays benefit, the great Cyndi Lauper joined former Black Flag frontman Henry Rollins onstage at the The Novo in Los Angeles for a very timely and passionate duet of the song “Rise Above” from the 1981 album Damaged.

The proceeds from the benefit, which includes this performance, go to True Colors United , a non-profit organization that seeks to end youth homelessness, particularly those who are in the LGBTQ community.

True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people. …LGBTQ young people are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than non-LGBTQ youth. Right off the bat, these young people are presented with an uneven playing field. True Colors United is working to level that field so that LGBTQ youth are no more likely to experience homelessness than anyone else.

The benefit included a number of well-known names performing to benefit homeless youth.

Cyndi Lauper & Friends: Home for the Holidays once again boasts a killer lineup, featuring Belinda Carlisle, Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Carol Leifer, Charlie Musselwhite, Emily Estefan, Gina Yashere, Henry Rollins, Justin Tranter, K.Flay, Kesha, King Princess, Lily Tomlin, Margaret Cho, Marilyn Manson, Perry Farrell & Etty Lau Farrell, Shawn Wasabi, and of course, Cyndi. Carson Kressley will once again host.

via Stereogum