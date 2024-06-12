Helpful Tips For Keeping Your Dishwasher Running at Peak Performance in North America

Alec Watson of Technology Connections offered several very helpful hints for keeping a dishwasher running at peak performance and using it in the most effective manner possible. The tips include cleaning the filter (if available), running the hot sink tap before starting the machine, the importance of using the detergent dispenser, and how to strategically load the dishwasher.

I really hope that more people challenge their dishwashers! It was designed to wash dishes for you, and most of them do it quite well! A better understanding of what they’re doing and when can, I think, lead you to discover the best practices for your machine.

Watson also addressed the types of detergent, noting that the powdered form is the best for multi-tasking.

Detergent pods and tablets, while they are a convenient concept, break this pattern. …Powders and gels tend to live a sad life on the bottom shelf while the flashy pods get all the attention, but I sincerely think these are the better products because they jibe with the way dishwashers actually work -and they’re a better value, to boot.