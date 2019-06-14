L.A. Art Gallery Celebrates ‘Hello Kitty’ 45th Anniversary With Show Featuring 100 Artists From Around the World

Los Angeles art gallery Corey Helford Gallery, in partnership with Sanrio, will be celebrating the 45th anniversary of the beloved Hello Kitty with a group show that features 100 artists from all around the world. Each artist submitted a piece depicting their own interpretation of the famous feline and her adorable friends. The show begins on June 29 and runs through August 3, 2019.

