Helicopter Blade Hypnotically Rotating in Slow Motion

Aerobatic pilot Chuck Aaron attached a GoPro to the rotor head assembly on his MBB Bo 105 helicopter in order to capture what the blade would look like during each rotation in slow motion. Aaron shot the footage at 240 fps and slow it down to a hypnotic 30 fps on the first attempt.

Aaron also captured footage of the blade revolution while flying upside down.

Here’s a gorgeous photo of the helicopter from the exterior.

