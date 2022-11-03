Heidi Klum Turns Into a Giant Worm For Halloween

Supermodel Heidi Klum created an incredible giant worm costume for her 21st annual Halloween party in New York City. Klum, who is known for wearing over-the-top Halloween costumes, truly embodied the part, particularly when she lay down on the floor to be interviewed by Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight. Klum’s husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, wore a coordinating costume of a fisherman who had an unfortunate accident with a hook.

