Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderful Felt Stop Motion Animation Based on the Classic Serbian Children’s Story ‘Hedgehog’s Home’

by at on

Filmmaker Eva Cvijanovic has created “Hedgehog’s Home”, a wonderful stop motion animation featuring animals and their surroundings all made out of felt. Cvijanovic wrote and directed the film, but the inspiration for the tale came from a children’s story of the same name by Serbian writer Branco Copic.

Hedgehog’s Home is an animated Film by based on the classic story by Branko Copic, a writer from former Yugoslavia, It’s a warm and universal tale that reminds us there truly is no place like home.

via Vimeo Staff Picks




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP