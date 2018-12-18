A Wonderful Felt Stop Motion Animation Based on the Classic Serbian Children’s Story ‘Hedgehog’s Home’

Filmmaker Eva Cvijanovic has created “Hedgehog’s Home”, a wonderful stop motion animation featuring animals and their surroundings all made out of felt. Cvijanovic wrote and directed the film, but the inspiration for the tale came from a children’s story of the same name by Serbian writer Branco Copic.

Hedgehog’s Home is an animated Film by based on the classic story by Branko Copic, a writer from former Yugoslavia, It’s a warm and universal tale that reminds us there truly is no place like home.

