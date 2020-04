Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An absolutely adorable hedgehog named Herbee who’s a part of the Mr. Pokee family (previously), now has a new partner-in-crime – a gorgeous Bengal kitten named Audree. Since coming to live with them in 2019, Audree has made herself an integral part of the household and despite the differences in their respective sizes, the ridiculously adorable pair have become the very best of friends.