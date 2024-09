A Suburban Heavy Metal Song About Mowing the Lawn

Mark’s Middle-Aged Metal performed an amusing heavy metal song about tending to his property and mowing his suburban lawn during the summer. The lyrics stress that it’s not only about taking care of things, it’s about making it the best lawn in the neighborhood.

Want the best yard in town Then you better look around Your competition abounds So you gotta mow it down When summer comes around

via Shelby DeNike