Heavy Metal Howler Monkey

Guitarist André Antunes (previously) quite amusingly added a very appropriate heavy metal soundtrack to the powerful roar of an earnest red howler monkey. According to Antunes and others, this primate has some serious vocals.

Howler Monkey goes Metal. Considered by many, one of the best metal vocalists of all time.

Here’s the original video from the La Senda Verde Animal Refuge in Bolivia.

A male red howler monkey proves his vocal stamina.