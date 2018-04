Guitarist Eric Calderone (a.k.a. “331Erock“) performed a heavy metal cover of the Fortnite theme song.

So I’ll be honest, I was flooded with this request so to make it stop, here we are :P One of those songs that I heard that made me go “what if this had some heaviness to it?”. To all you Fortnite players, I hope this gets ya in the mood. Thanks for everything!