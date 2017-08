Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Norwegian rocker Leo Moracchioli of Frog Leap Studios created a multitrack heavy metal cover of the classic Toto song “Africa” with the help of guitarist Rabea Massaad and vocalist Hannah Boulton.

