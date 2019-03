Andy Rehfeldt, an incredibly talented musician and producer in Los Angeles, created “A Flock of Metal”, a seamless mashup of the A Flock of Seagulls 1982 song “I Ran (So Far Away)” with an accompanying heavy metal guitar riff of his own composition. Simply brilliant.

Music created by me. Vocals found on YouTube. Mixed by me – I hope it’s alright, my ears are thrashed. Music arranged, performed and recorded by me.