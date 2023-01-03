Man Builds Heated Luxury Tiny House For His Dog

After a fireworks accident destroyed his dog Bailey’s previous dog house, Drew Anger of Drew Builds Stuff decided that his pup needed an upgraded shelter, so he built a new one that is the canine equivalent of a luxury tiny house. The new, improved version features insulation, heated floors, electricity, and Wi-Fi. Since they live in Canada, the ability of the house to handle inclement weather was primary.

A step-by-step, detailed build making a fully insulated tiny house that can handle all weather. This luxury dog house looks modern and has lighting feature that makes it look like a real mansion. I show you framing, electrical and in-floor heat, insulation, siding, cedar siding, roofing, trim and we try it out to see how it handles the cold temperatures.

