Dancers Reenact the Classic ‘Heat Miser’ and ‘Snow Miser’ Scenes From ‘A Year Without Santa Claus’
Dancers Carl Harris, Josie Harris, and Natasha Harris quite skillfully reenacted both the “Heat Miser” and “Snow Miser” scenes from the 1974 Rankin/Bass Christmas special The Year Without a Santa Claus on the front steps of their Georgia home. The trio captured the distinctive movement of the “animagic” stop motion as they lip-synched the respective songs.
Who is your favorite brother, Snow miser or Heat miser?