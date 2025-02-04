Smart Glasses For the Deaf and Hard of Hearing That Transcribe Speech to Text in Real-Time Onto the Lenses

Hearview makes a pair of really useful smart glasses that transcribe speech to text in real-time, letting those who are deaf and/or hard of hearing participate in conversations, see movies, look at social media videos, and watch television when close captioning isn’t available. The AI used with the glasses is constantly learning and is able to determine accents, speech patterns and languages rather quickly.

These glasses provide instant, real-time transcription, allowing users to follow conversations without delay. Designed to adapt to various accents, speech speeds, and intonations, they guarantee reliable performance in diverse communication scenarios.

The glasses, which connect to a smartphone app, also notify the wearer of incoming phone calls and texts, as well as assist in emergencies.

Our smart notification notifies of incoming calls directly in your field of vision. When you receive a call, a pop-up notification appears in the glasses showing the incoming number.