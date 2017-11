Here's a peek behind the scenes of our #Halloween forecast, @alexdeakin had the helping hand of the headless @ChrisPage90 ?? pic.twitter.com/6J0G6rK4h2

On this Halloween day, weatherman Alex Deakin apparently lost his head just before going on air. Luckily he found it and held it football-style under his arm while delivering the week’s forecast from the Met Office – the National Weather Service for the United Kingdom.

